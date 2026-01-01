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<p data-start=0 data-end=60>🚗 2016 Nissan Sentra S | 4-Door Sedan | Manual Transmission</p><p data-start=62 data-end=310>This 2016 Nissan Sentra S with manual transmission is a dependable, fuel-efficient compact sedan that’s easy to drive and inexpensive to maintain. Perfect for commuting, first-time drivers, or anyone looking for a simple and reliable daily vehicle.</p><p data-start=312 data-end=836>🔹 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine<br data-start=337 data-end=340>🔹 6-Speed Manual Transmission<br data-start=370 data-end=373>🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)<br data-start=399 data-end=402>🔹 Excellent Fuel Efficiency<br data-start=452 data-end=455>🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling<br data-start=488 data-end=491 data-is-only-node=>🔹 AM/FM/CD Audio System with AUX Input<br data-start=530 data-end=533>🔹 Cruise Control<br data-start=550 data-end=553>🔹 Power Windows & Power Door Locks<br data-start=588 data-end=591>🔹 Power Mirrors<br data-start=607 data-end=610>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br data-start=642 data-end=645>🔹 Cloth Interior<br data-start=662 data-end=665>🔹 Spacious Trunk with Folding Rear Seats<br data-start=706 data-end=709>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br data-start=734 data-end=737>🔹 Stability Control<br data-start=757 data-end=760>🔹 Clean, Comfortable & Easy to Drive Sedan<br data-start=803 data-end=806>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p data-start=838 data-end=898>📍 Visit Us:<br data-start=850 data-end=853>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p data-start=900 data-end=952>📞 Call or Text:<br data-start=916 data-end=919>(905) 975-9705</p><p data-start=954 data-end=987>📧 Email:<br data-start=963 data-end=966><a class=decorated-link cursor-pointer rel=noopener data-start=966 data-end=985>gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p data-start=989 data-end=1045>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p data-start=1047 data-end=1278>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br data-start=1098 data-end=1101>✔️ CARFAX AVAILABLE<br data-start=1120 data-end=1123>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br data-start=1171 data-end=1174>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br data-start=1224 data-end=1227>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p data-start=1280 data-end=1424 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br data-start=1344 data-end=1347>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br data-start=1381 data-end=1384>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p>

2016 Nissan Sentra

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle
14127496

2016 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

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  9. 1779297780059
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
CALL
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP5GL659789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

🚗 2016 Nissan Sentra S | 4-Door Sedan | Manual Transmission

This 2016 Nissan Sentra S with manual transmission is a dependable, fuel-efficient compact sedan that’s easy to drive and inexpensive to maintain. Perfect for commuting, first-time drivers, or anyone looking for a simple and reliable daily vehicle.

🔹 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine
🔹 6-Speed Manual Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
🔹 Excellent Fuel Efficiency
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling
🔹 AM/FM/CD Audio System with AUX Input
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Power Windows & Power Door Locks
🔹 Power Mirrors
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio Controls
🔹 Cloth Interior
🔹 Spacious Trunk with Folding Rear Seats
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Stability Control
🔹 Clean, Comfortable & Easy to Drive Sedan
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX AVAILABLE
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
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$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2016 Nissan Sentra