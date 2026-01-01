$6,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Sentra
S
2016 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
🚗 2016 Nissan Sentra S | 4-Door Sedan | Manual Transmission
This 2016 Nissan Sentra S with manual transmission is a dependable, fuel-efficient compact sedan that’s easy to drive and inexpensive to maintain. Perfect for commuting, first-time drivers, or anyone looking for a simple and reliable daily vehicle.
🔹 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine
🔹 6-Speed Manual Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
🔹 Excellent Fuel Efficiency
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling
🔹 AM/FM/CD Audio System with AUX Input
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Power Windows & Power Door Locks
🔹 Power Mirrors
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio Controls
🔹 Cloth Interior
🔹 Spacious Trunk with Folding Rear Seats
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Stability Control
🔹 Clean, Comfortable & Easy to Drive Sedan
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705
📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today
🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX AVAILABLE
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You
💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
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