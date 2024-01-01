2013 Ford Fusion

Menu
<p>Dealer: Zens Auto Sale<br />NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.<br />Plus HST plus licensing<br />1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim<br />Carfax included<br />Safety<br />Financing available<br />Navigation<br />Back up camera<br />Cruise control<br />Air Conditioning<br />Power locks<br />Power steering<br />Power mirrors<br />Auxiliary input<br />USB<br />Remote key-less entry<br />Power windows</p>

171,635 KM

SE *NAV, BACKUP CAM, SAFETY, 1Y WARRANTY ENG&TRAN*

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

171,635KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FA6P0HR5DR264772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,635 KM

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Navigation
Back up camera
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
USB
Remote key-less entry
Power windows

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

905-962-2226

