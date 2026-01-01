$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
LX
2013 Honda Civic
LX
Location
M A Used Auto Sales
758 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8M 1A5
365-737-2555
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,063 KM
Vehicle Description
⚠️ VEHICLE CURRENTLY IN TRANSIT — ARRIVING SOON
Rare opportunity to own a low-kilometre 2013 Honda Civic LX with only 51,063 km — well below average for its year. This Civic has been fully reconditioned, safety certified, and is ready to drive. Honda Civics are known for their reliability, fuel efficiency, and low cost of ownership. Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking for a dependable daily driver, this one checks every box.
✅ Safety Certified ✅ Ultra Low KM — 51,063 km ✅ Fully Reconditioned ✅ Ready to Drive
Don't miss out — Civics at this mileage don't last long in Ontario! Call or text today to reserve yours.
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
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Exterior
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365-737-2555