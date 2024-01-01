$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL
Location
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
905-546-7373
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
162,321KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8SM4HF5DU030859
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 101079
- Mileage 162,321 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL silver with black interior is one owner clean carfax no accidents reported rare 7 passenger comes with power windows and locks leather interior heated seats navigation back up camera keyless entry alloys full set of winter tires on wheels assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty looks and runs great
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre
2013 Ford Fusion SE 154,799 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 BASE 185,070 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 211,860 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Email Parkdale Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre
115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Call Dealer
905-546-XXXX(click to show)
905-546-7373
Alternate Numbers905-543-7373
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Parkdale Auto Centre
905-546-7373
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe