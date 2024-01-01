Menu
<div>2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL silver with black interior is one owner clean carfax no accidents reported rare 7 passenger comes with power windows and locks leather interior heated seats navigation back up camera keyless entry alloys full set of winter tires on wheels assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty looks and runs great </div>

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

162,321 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,321KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SM4HF5DU030859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 101079
  • Mileage 162,321 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL silver with black interior is one owner clean carfax no accidents reported rare 7 passenger comes with power windows and locks leather interior heated seats navigation back up camera keyless entry alloys full set of winter tires on wheels assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe