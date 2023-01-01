Menu
2013 Infiniti JX35

170,000 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2013 Infiniti JX35

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4DR

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4DR

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10075602
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM2DC339187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Infiniti JX35, AWD 4dr, beautiful 7 passenger vehicle, excellent conditions,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xkmK2HSqX0hGda0ramm1ZBK5C50%2fzIYE

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

