2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9568378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**NEW ARRIVAL, MORE PICTURES COMING SOON, VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT**

Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! rates from 4.99% O.A.C. Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

