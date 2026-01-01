$7,495+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Altima
2.5 SL
2013 Nissan Altima
2.5 SL
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$7,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,071 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2013 Nissan Altima SL is an excellent sedan that comes in a stylish dark blue paired with an all black leather interior, ensuring you ride in style. With many great features such as AC, keyless start, back-up camera, you can experience comfort and convenience with every drive. This fully-certified, accident-free vehicle has been well-maintained over the years with 189K km on the odometer, and is the perfect car for your every day needs.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030