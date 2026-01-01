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<p>2013 Subaru Outback 5dr Wgn Auto 3.6R w/Limited Pkg AWD ,excellent conditions,CLEAN CARFAX,TWO PREVIOUS OWNERS,safetied/certified included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xQalbkJBz2vo8CtTuaLLYiihFWfqBaPQ</p>

2013 Subaru Outback

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Subaru Outback

3.6R w/Limited Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
14211014

2013 Subaru Outback

3.6R w/Limited Pkg

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

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Contact Seller
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Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
192,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BRJLC8D2305942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Subaru Outback 5dr Wgn Auto 3.6R w/Limited Pkg AWD ,excellent conditions,CLEAN CARFAX,TWO PREVIOUS OWNERS,safetied/certified included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xQalbkJBz2vo8CtTuaLLYiihFWfqBaPQ

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
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289-700-XXXX

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289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
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$8,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2013 Subaru Outback