2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9363451

9363451 VIN: JF2GPACC0DH810369

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

