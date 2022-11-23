$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i w/Sport Pkg
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 9363451
- VIN: JF2GPACC0DH810369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/PremiunSport Pkg,AWD 2.5L engine, excellent conditions,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=j1SPwhx3E0ruINM2BiU0/X5I+AKSdPWs
Vehicle Features
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.