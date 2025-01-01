Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2013 Volkswagon Jetta TDI,2 set of tires,excellent conditions,3 previous owners, low kilometres,gas saver, carfax shows a minor claim,safety sertification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9054128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=CZGr39CNSlwnPGky4Ea7nSDXizPa4PuI</p>

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle
12282168

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0T TDI DSG Comfortline

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1741996879
  2. 1741996886
  3. 1741996892
  4. 1741996898
  5. 1741996905
  6. 1741996910
  7. 1741996914
  8. 1741996919
  9. 1741996924
  10. 1741996928
  11. 1741996932
  12. 1741996936
  13. 1741996941
  14. 1741996945
  15. 1741996949
  16. 1741996953
  17. 1741996957
  18. 1741996961
  19. 1741996965
  20. 1741996969
  21. 1741996973
  22. 1741996977
  23. 1741996981
  24. 1741996985
  25. 1741996989
  26. 1741996993
  27. 1741996997
  28. 1741997002
  29. 1741997006
  30. 1741997011
  31. 1741997015
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
144,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWDL7AJ1DM250873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Volkswagon Jetta TDI,2 set of tires,excellent conditions,3 previous owners, low kilometres,gas saver, carfax shows a minor claim,safety sertification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9054128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=CZGr39CNSlwnPGky4Ea7nSDXizPa4PuI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2011 Acura MDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Acura MDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg 209,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Leather for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Leather 108,000 KM SOLD
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4DR 1.6L SE 162,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Jetta