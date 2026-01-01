Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1>Zens Auto Sales</p><p class=p1><br>NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!</p><p class=p1><br>Price + HST + licensing </p><p class=p1><br>Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!<br>Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!</p><p class=p1><br>74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5</p><p class=p1><br>https://zensautosales.ca/</p><p class=p1><br>SAFETY INCLUDED</p><p class=p1><br>Carfax included</p><p class=p1><br>Financing Available</p><p class=p1><br>Navigation</p><p class=p1><br>Backup camera</p><p class=p1><br>Leather seats</p><p class=p1><br>Heated seats</p><p class=p1><br>Push start</p><p class=p1><br>Sunroof</p><p class=p1><br>Fog light</p><p class=p1><br>Power locks</p><p class=p1><br>Power mirrors</p><p class=p1><br>Power windows</p><p class=p1><br>Cruise control</p><p class=p1><br>Auxiliary input</p><p class=p1><br>Air Conditioning</p><p class=p1><br>USB</p>

2014 Acura ILX

185,923 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Acura ILX

Tech Pkg *SUNROOF, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS, NAV*

Watch This Vehicle
14293424

2014 Acura ILX

Tech Pkg *SUNROOF, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS, NAV*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

  1. 1781751575919
  2. 1781751576405
  3. 1781751576836
  4. 1781751577295
  5. 1781751577733
  6. 1781751578196
  7. 1781751578710
  8. 1781751579191
  9. 1781751579643
  10. 1781751580094
  11. 1781751580506
  12. 1781751581004
  13. 1781751581427
  14. 1781751581855
  15. 1781751582308
  16. 1781751582817
  17. 1781751583252
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
185,923KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19VDE1F70EE401892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Zen's Auto Sales


NOTE: Call 905-920-2663 or 905-962-2226 before visiting!


Price + HST + licensing 


Vehicle comes with 1 Year unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim!
Contact us to book an appointment to come by and check out our cars!


74 Kenilworth Avenue North, Hamilton, ON, L8H 4R5


https://zensautosales.ca/


SAFETY INCLUDED


Carfax included


Financing Available


Navigation


Backup camera


Leather seats


Heated seats


Push start


Sunroof


Fog light


Power locks


Power mirrors


Power windows


Cruise control


Auxiliary input


Air Conditioning


USB

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zens Auto Sales

Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES *8 LEATHER SEATS, DVD,APPLE/ANDROID AUTO* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES *8 LEATHER SEATS, DVD,APPLE/ANDROID AUTO* 166,620 KM $24,495 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Acura ILX Tech Pkg *SUNROOF, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS, NAV* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Acura ILX Tech Pkg *SUNROOF, BACKUP CAM, HEATED SEATS, NAV* 185,923 KM $11,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda HR-V LX *AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA* for sale in Hamilton, ON
2020 Honda HR-V LX *AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA* 129,891 KM $16,495 + tax & lic

Email Zens Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2014 Acura ILX