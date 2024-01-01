Menu
2014 Ford Econoline Cargo Van E-250 Commercial, excellent conditions, safety certification included call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax:

270,000 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

270,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EL1EDB11176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Econoline Cargo Van E-250 Commercial, excellent conditions, safety certification included call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

2014 Ford Econoline