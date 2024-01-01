$13,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Econoline
E-250 Commercial
2014 Ford Econoline
E-250 Commercial
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
270,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTNE2EL1EDB11176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 270,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ford Econoline Cargo Van E-250 Commercial, excellent conditions, safety certification included call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax:
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
2014 Ford Econoline