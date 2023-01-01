Menu
<div>2014 Honda Accord LX silver with gray interior comes with power windows and locks power seats heated seats back up camera keyless entry alloys and much more looks and runs great </div>

2014 Honda Accord

159,532 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord

LX

2014 Honda Accord

LX

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,532KM
Used
VIN 1HGCR2F3XEA806091

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,532 KM

2014 Honda Accord LX silver with gray interior comes with power windows and locks power seats heated seats back up camera keyless entry alloys and much more looks and runs great 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

905-543-7373
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2014 Honda Accord