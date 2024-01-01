Menu
<div>2012 Kia Forte EX package has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with power windows and locks sunroof keyless entry alloys heated seats Bluetooth and much more assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty looks and runs great </div>

2012 Kia Forte

134,402 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Kia Forte

EX w/Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Forte

EX w/Sunroof

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
134,402KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFU4A26C5636996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 101075
  • Mileage 134,402 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Kia Forte EX package has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with power windows and locks sunroof keyless entry alloys heated seats Bluetooth and much more assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000 km warranty looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
