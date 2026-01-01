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<p>2014 HONDA RIDGELINE, AWD, AUTO, TOURING EDITION, RIMS, LEATHER SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA BRAND NEW TIRES, BRAND NEW BRAKES, (COMPLETE) FAMILY TRUCK CERTIFIED.</p><p>****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) **** Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge! Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect ! Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less! All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included. Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment! ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years. Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200</p>

2014 Honda Ridgeline

164,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

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14378740.820833871?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=24848

2014 Honda Ridgeline

TOURING

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FPYK1F55EB501939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 HONDA RIDGELINE, AWD, AUTO, TOURING EDITION, RIMS, LEATHER SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA" BRAND NEW TIRES, BRAND NEW BRAKES, (COMPLETE) FAMILY TRUCK CERTIFIED.

****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) **** Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge! Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect ! Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less! All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included. Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment! ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years. Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
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905-545-7200

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$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2014 Honda Ridgeline