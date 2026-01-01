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<div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><p>✅ Certified | <strong>2014 Mazda CX-5 GS | 2.5L | FWD | No Accidents</strong></p><p>This Certified 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS is a stylish and fuel-efficient SUV powered by the <strong>2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine</strong>, offering sporty handling, everyday practicality, and a <strong>clean accident-free history</strong>. A great choice for commuters or small families.</p><p>🔹 <strong>2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-Cylinder Engine</strong><br>🔹 Automatic Transmission<br>🔹 <strong>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong><br>🔹 <strong>No Accidents</strong><br>🔹 <strong>GS Trim — Well Equipped</strong><br>🔹 Backup Camera<br>🔹 Heated Front Seats<br>🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming<br>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls<br>🔹 Cruise Control<br>🔹 Air Conditioning<br>🔹 Keyless Entry<br>🔹 Push-Button Start<br>🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br>🔹 Alloy Wheels<br>🔹 Split Folding Rear Seats<br>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br>🔹 Excellent Fuel Economy<br>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p>📍 Visit Us:<br>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p>📞 Call or Text:<br>(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p>📧 Email:<br><a href=mailto:gusmarkos@gmail.com>gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free<br>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p></div></div></div></div><div> </div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div><div><div><div><div><div><div> </div></div></div></div></div></div>

2014 Mazda CX-5

212,952 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS | No accidents | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14517718

2014 Mazda CX-5

GS | No accidents | CERTIFIED

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
212,952KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE2CY4E0352276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,952 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS | 2.5L | FWD | No Accidents

This Certified 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS is a stylish and fuel-efficient SUV powered by the 2.5L SKYACTIV-G engine, offering sporty handling, everyday practicality, and a clean accident-free history. A great choice for commuters or small families.

🔹 2.5L SKYACTIV-G 4-Cylinder Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
🔹 No Accidents
🔹 GS Trim — Well Equipped
🔹 Backup Camera
🔹 Heated Front Seats
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Air Conditioning
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Push-Button Start
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 Alloy Wheels
🔹 Split Folding Rear Seats
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Excellent Fuel Economy
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
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$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2014 Mazda CX-5