2014 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn Manual SV FWD,excellent conditions, one owner,gas saver, carfax shows a minor claim in 2016,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YBuEMtMQHr4ygtxioeO9l/nBcgCXn6E3

2014 Nissan Juke

201,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Juke

5DR WGN MANUAL SV FWD

2014 Nissan Juke

5DR WGN MANUAL SV FWD

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AF5MR6ET352275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn Manual SV FWD,excellent conditions, one owner,gas saver, carfax shows a minor claim in 2016,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YBuEMtMQHr4ygtxioeO9l/nBcgCXn6E3

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-XXXX

289-700-2277

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2014 Nissan Juke