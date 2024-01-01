$9,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Juke
5DR WGN MANUAL SV FWD
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn Manual SV FWD,excellent conditions, one owner,gas saver, carfax shows a minor claim in 2016,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YBuEMtMQHr4ygtxioeO9l/nBcgCXn6E3
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Additional Features
