<div>2014 dodge ram 1500 SLT one owner clean carfax no accidents reported white with gray interior comes 4WD power windows and locks keyless entry back up camera full set of winter tires on alloys assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty looks and runs great </div>

2014 RAM 1500

197,355 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,355KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LG4ES167883

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 101081
  • Mileage 197,355 KM

2014 dodge ram 1500 SLT one owner clean carfax no accidents reported white with gray interior comes 4WD power windows and locks keyless entry back up camera full set of winter tires on alloys assurant coast to coast 6 months 6000km warranty looks and runs great 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Cloth Seats

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

2014 RAM 1500