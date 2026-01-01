$8,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Outback
2.5I LIMITED
2014 Subaru Outback
2.5I LIMITED
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,627 KM
Vehicle Description
This AWD, 4-door 2014 Subaru Outback is an amazing choice for any kind of journey. With an elegant black exterior, leather seats, and wooden trim, this car ensures riding in style for you and up to 4 other passengers. Heated seats, air conditioning, and a sunroof allow for easy climate control to ensure your comfort. With its other various features such as brake assist, navigation, and plenty cargo space, this Outback is a dependable and practical vehicle for all.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
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Media / Nav / Comm
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030