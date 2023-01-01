Menu
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

214,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

5dr Auto 2.0i Limited

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

5dr Auto 2.0i Limited

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

214,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9792250
  • VIN: JF2GPAKC5E8277048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited Package, excellent cnditions, fully loaded, good on gas, AWD,one ownsr,clean carfax, safety certification included call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kkdMnbhgN62PqnQxNTj%2b6b6RqkSvrCIn

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

