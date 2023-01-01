Menu
2015 Buick Verano black on gray leather trim seats has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with power windows and locks keyless entry back up camera remote starter Bluetooth and much more looks and runs great

2015 Buick Verano

161,211 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Verano

Base

2015 Buick Verano

Base

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,211KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G4PP5SK2F4188409

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,211 KM

2015 Buick Verano black on gray leather trim seats has clean carfax no accidents reported comes with power windows and locks keyless entry back up camera remote starter Bluetooth and much more looks and runs great 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2015 Buick Verano