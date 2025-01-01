Menu
Account
Sign In
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.*** <br/>

2015 Honda Civic

128,439 KM

Details Description

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12307169

2015 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
128,439KM
VIN 2HGFB2F47FH053150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 128,439 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

Used 2015 Honda Pilot Touring for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Honda Pilot Touring 172,291 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla LE 183,875 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Honda CR-V EX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2005 Honda CR-V EX 252,426 KM $3,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic