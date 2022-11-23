Menu
GC Motors

289-700-2277

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9443898
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F44FH051579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda Civic LX, excellent conditions, one owner clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JTTIQl3J1I2iyn%2fw0hVk1rG%2bc1tho2Xd

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

