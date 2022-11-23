$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
GC Motors
289-700-2277
2015 Honda Civic
4dr Auto LX
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9443898
- VIN: 2HGFB2F44FH051579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda Civic LX, excellent conditions, one owner clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=JTTIQl3J1I2iyn%2fw0hVk1rG%2bc1tho2Xd
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1