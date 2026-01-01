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<p>only 43000km,1 owner, accident free,excellent condition</p>

2015 Mazda Miata MX-5

43,938 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mazda Miata MX-5

2dr Conv Auto GX ONLY 43000KM,ACCIDENT FREE,1 OWNE

Watch This Vehicle
14211011

2015 Mazda Miata MX-5

2dr Conv Auto GX ONLY 43000KM,ACCIDENT FREE,1 OWNE

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

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Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
43,938KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jm1nc2jf5f0242562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 43,938 KM

Vehicle Description

only 43000km,1 owner, accident free,excellent condition

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
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905-318-3353

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2015 Mazda Miata MX-5