$19,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Mazda Miata MX-5
2dr Conv Auto GX ONLY 43000KM,ACCIDENT FREE,1 OWNE
2015 Mazda Miata MX-5
2dr Conv Auto GX ONLY 43000KM,ACCIDENT FREE,1 OWNE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
43,938KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jm1nc2jf5f0242562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 43,938 KM
Vehicle Description
only 43000km,1 owner, accident free,excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GLS LOCAL TRADE-IN 183,875 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla CE ACCIDENT FREE ONLY 104000KM 104,764 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS 1 OWNER,72000KM 72,296 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-318-XXXX(click to show)
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing>
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2015 Mazda Miata MX-5