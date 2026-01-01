$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Murano
SL
2015 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,320 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Nissan Murano is a fully-loaded, fully-certified, accident-free vehicle with a lot to offer. With the elegant silver exterior and sharp black interior, this car promises style with every trip. Bluetooth capabilities, heated seats, navigation system, and plenty other features allow for comfort and riding with ease. Feel safe and secure with the back-up camera, brake assist, and built in security system. This fuel-efficient, low mileage vehicle is truly a great choice for any type of journey.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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905-561-8030