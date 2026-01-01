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<p class=MsoNormal>This 2016 Kia Forte is dressed in a pristine white with an elegant black interior, ensuring that you can ride in style. This car is FWD with an automatic transmission, and it offers great fuel-efficiency.  Seating up to 5 passengers, this fully-certified, well-maintained, accident-free vehicle is ready for the road. </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal>Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.</p><p class=MsoNormal>3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.</p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>C.L.S Auto Sales</strong> 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8. <br>Office #: 905-561-8030<span style=mso-tab-count: 1;>          </span>After-Hours #: 905-517-4507</p>

2016 Kia Forte

174,334 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Kia Forte

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14109622

2016 Kia Forte

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Location

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

905-561-8030

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
174,334KM
VIN KNAFK4A65G5449103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,334 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Kia Forte is dressed in a pristine white with an elegant black interior, ensuring that you can ride in style. This car is FWD with an automatic transmission, and it offers great fuel-efficiency.  Seating up to 5 passengers, this fully-certified, well-maintained, accident-free vehicle is ready for the road. 

 

Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.

Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.

3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.

Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.

 

C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030          After-Hours #: 905-517-4507

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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CLS Auto Sales

CLS Auto Sales

2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8

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905-561-XXXX

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905-561-8030

Alternate Numbers
905-517-4507
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$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

CLS Auto Sales

905-561-8030

2016 Kia Forte