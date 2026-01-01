$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Forte
LX
2016 Kia Forte
LX
Location
CLS Auto Sales
2795 Barton St E, Hamilton, ON L8E 2J8
905-561-8030
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,334 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Kia Forte is dressed in a pristine white with an elegant black interior, ensuring that you can ride in style. This car is FWD with an automatic transmission, and it offers great fuel-efficiency. Seating up to 5 passengers, this fully-certified, well-maintained, accident-free vehicle is ready for the road.
Financing is available for all credit types OAC. Carfax provided for every vehicle.
Prices include certification of vehicle, first oil change, and professional detailing; taxes and licensing extra.
3-month warranty included, can be extended for additional cost. Inquire for more details.
Family-run business with friendly staff. Our customers are our number one priority. Satisfaction guaranteed.
C.L.S Auto Sales 2795 Barton St. E., Hamilton, ON, L8E 2J8.
Office #: 905-561-8030 After-Hours #: 905-517-4507
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
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Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-561-8030