$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Rondo
4dr Wgn Auto EX Luxury w/Nav/17" Wheels
2016 Kia Rondo
4dr Wgn Auto EX Luxury w/Nav/17" Wheels
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn Auto EX Luxury w/Nav/17" Wheels,7 passenger,excellent conditions,two
previous owners,carfax shows a police report no claim,safety certification included in the price call
2897002277 or 9053128999click or paste here for
carfax;
Vehicle Features
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289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
+ taxes & licensing>
289-700-2277