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<p>2016 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn Auto EX Luxury w/Nav/17 Wheels,7 passenger,excellent conditions,two<br>previous owners,carfax shows a police report no claim,safety certification included in the price call<br>2897002277 or 9053128999click or paste here for<br>carfax; </p>

2016 Kia Rondo

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn Auto EX Luxury w/Nav/17" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
14188802

2016 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn Auto EX Luxury w/Nav/17" Wheels

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

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Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
146,000KM
VIN KNAHU8A38G7131027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Kia Rondo 4dr Wgn Auto EX Luxury w/Nav/17" Wheels,7 passenger,excellent conditions,two
previous owners,carfax shows a police report no claim,safety certification included in the price call
2897002277 or 9053128999click or paste here for
carfax; 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
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289-700-XXXX

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289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2016 Kia Rondo