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<section><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><div><p>✅ Certified | <strong>2016 Kia Soul LX | 1.6L | No Accidents | 36 Service Records</strong></p><p>This Certified 2016 Kia Soul LX is a reliable, fuel-efficient hatchback with a <strong>clean accident-free history</strong> and <strong>36 documented service records</strong>, offering practical versatility and excellent everyday value.</p><p>🔹 <strong>1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine</strong><br>🔹 Automatic Transmission<br>🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)<br>🔹 <strong>No Accidents</strong><br>🔹 <strong>36 Documented Service Records</strong><br>🔹 <strong>LX Trim — Practical & Reliable</strong><br>🔹 Cloth Interior — Clean & Comfortable<br>🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming<br>🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls<br>🔹 Cruise Control<br>🔹 Air Conditioning<br>🔹 Keyless Entry<br>🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br>🔹 USB & AUX Connectivity<br>🔹 Split Folding Rear Seats<br>🔹 Spacious Cargo Area<br>🔹 Traction Control & ABS<br>🔹 Excellent Fuel Economy<br>🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent</p><p>📍 Visit Us:<br>74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p>📞 Call or Text:<br>(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p>📧 Email:<br><a href=mailto:gusmarkos@gmail.com>gusmarkos@gmail.com</a></p><p>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today</p><p>🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership<br>✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free<br>✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing<br>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle<br>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You</p><p>💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options<br>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available<br>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program</p></div></div></div></div><div> </div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></section>

2016 Kia Soul

120,680 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Soul

LX | No Accidents | 36 Service Records

Watch This Vehicle
14450626.823592845?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=30946

2016 Kia Soul

LX | No Accidents | 36 Service Records

Location

GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9

905-975-9705

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,680KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJN2A29G7265468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,680 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2016 Kia Soul LX | 1.6L | No Accidents | 36 Service Records

This Certified 2016 Kia Soul LX is a reliable, fuel-efficient hatchback with a clean accident-free history and 36 documented service records, offering practical versatility and excellent everyday value.

🔹 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
🔹 No Accidents
🔹 36 Documented Service Records
🔹 LX Trim — Practical & Reliable
🔹 Cloth Interior — Clean & Comfortable
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Air Conditioning
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 USB & AUX Connectivity
🔹 Split Folding Rear Seats
🔹 Spacious Cargo Area
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Excellent Fuel Economy
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent

📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today

🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You

💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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GG Cars

74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
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$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2016 Kia Soul