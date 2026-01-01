$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
LX | No Accidents | 36 Service Records
2016 Kia Soul
LX | No Accidents | 36 Service Records
Location
GG Cars
74 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W9
905-975-9705
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,680 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2016 Kia Soul LX | 1.6L | No Accidents | 36 Service Records
This Certified 2016 Kia Soul LX is a reliable, fuel-efficient hatchback with a clean accident-free history and 36 documented service records, offering practical versatility and excellent everyday value.
🔹 1.6L 4-Cylinder Engine
🔹 Automatic Transmission
🔹 Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
🔹 No Accidents
🔹 36 Documented Service Records
🔹 LX Trim — Practical & Reliable
🔹 Cloth Interior — Clean & Comfortable
🔹 Bluetooth – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
🔹 Cruise Control
🔹 Air Conditioning
🔹 Keyless Entry
🔹 Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
🔹 USB & AUX Connectivity
🔹 Split Folding Rear Seats
🔹 Spacious Cargo Area
🔹 Traction Control & ABS
🔹 Excellent Fuel Economy
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent
📍 Visit Us:
74 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text:
(905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email:
gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only — Book Yours Today
🛡️ Buy With Confidence — OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED — Full History & Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees — Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome — Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It for You
💻 100% Online Purchase Available — Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery Available
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program
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