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2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
168,312KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM4HS603523
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # AFLA260498Z
- Mileage 168,312 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
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Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
905-388-6396
2017 Chevrolet Cruze