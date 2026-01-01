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2017 Chevrolet Cruze

168,312 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

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14437843

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,312KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM4HS603523

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # AFLA260498Z
  • Mileage 168,312 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-388-6396

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Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2017 Chevrolet Cruze