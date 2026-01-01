$23,698+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
Titanium PANORAMIC ROOF | 3.5L V6 | $9,000 IN OPTIONS!
2018 Ford Edge
Titanium PANORAMIC ROOF | 3.5L V6 | $9,000 IN OPTIONS!
Location
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
Certified
$23,698
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # AFLA250033X
- Mileage 49,742 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, 110V Power Outlet, 2nd Row Outboard Inflatable Safety Belts, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, Adaptive Front Steering, Auto-Dimming Driver's Exterior Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Canadian Touring Package, Cold Weather Package, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Enhanced Park Assist w/Side Parking Sensors, Equipment Group 302A, Front 180 Camera w/Washer, Front Unique Perf Leather Heated/Cooled Sport Seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Auto High Beams, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Voice Activated Navigation, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.
White
2018 Ford Edge Titanium Panoramic Roof | 3.5L V6 | $9,000 In Options! 4D Sport Utility
3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic
AWD
Awards:
* 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
- 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
- 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
- Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
- Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
- 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
- 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
- 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
- Market Value Report provided
- Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
- Complimentary wash and vacuum
- Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
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905-388-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-388-6396