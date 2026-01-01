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Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>AWD, 110V Power Outlet, 2nd Row Outboard Inflatable Safety Belts, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, Adaptive Front Steering, Auto-Dimming Drivers Exterior Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Canadian Touring Package, Cold Weather Package, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Enhanced Park Assist w/Side Parking Sensors, Equipment Group 302A, Front 180 Camera w/Washer, Front Unique Perf Leather Heated/Cooled Sport Seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Auto High Beams, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Voice Activated Navigation, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.<br><br>White<br>2018 Ford Edge Titanium Panoramic Roof | 3.5L V6 | $9,000 In Options! 4D Sport Utility<br>3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic<br>AWD<br><br>Awards:<br> * 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p> - 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br> - 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br> - Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br> - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br> - 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br> - 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br> - 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br> - Market Value Report provided<br> - Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br> - Complimentary wash and vacuum<br> - Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer </p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2018 Ford Edge

49,742 KM

Details Description Features

$23,698

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium PANORAMIC ROOF | 3.5L V6 | $9,000 IN OPTIONS!

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14115214

2018 Ford Edge

Titanium PANORAMIC ROOF | 3.5L V6 | $9,000 IN OPTIONS!

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,698

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
49,742KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K8XJBB13811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AFLA250033X
  • Mileage 49,742 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


AWD, 110V Power Outlet, 2nd Row Outboard Inflatable Safety Belts, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, Adaptive Front Steering, Auto-Dimming Driver's Exterior Mirror, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Canadian Touring Package, Cold Weather Package, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Enhanced Park Assist w/Side Parking Sensors, Equipment Group 302A, Front 180 Camera w/Washer, Front Unique Perf Leather Heated/Cooled Sport Seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps w/Auto High Beams, Lane Departure Warning & Lane Keep Assist, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Voice Activated Navigation, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

White
2018 Ford Edge Titanium Panoramic Roof | 3.5L V6 | $9,000 In Options! 4D Sport Utility
3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic
AWD

Awards:
* 2018 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE


- 36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

- 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

- Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

- Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

- 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

- 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

- 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

- Market Value Report provided

- Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

- Complimentary wash and vacuum

- Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-388-6396

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$23,698

+ taxes & licensing>

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2018 Ford Edge