OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

59,843 KM

Details Description

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Beetle

Classic

13125194

2018 Volkswagen Beetle

Classic

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_AccidentFree

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,843KM
VIN 3VW5DAAT1JM504514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,843 KM

Vehicle Description

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-544-5568

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2018 Volkswagen Beetle