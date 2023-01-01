Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota C-HR

25,915 KM

Details Description Features

$31,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota C-HR

2019 Toyota C-HR

FWD *Ltd Avail* LIMITED,25000KM,1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota C-HR

FWD *Ltd Avail* LIMITED,25000KM,1 OWNER

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

  1. 1689372795
  2. 1689372799
  3. 1689372802
  4. 1689372805
  5. 1689372808
  6. 1689372811
  7. 1689372816
  8. 1689372819
  9. 1689372822
  10. 1689372825
  11. 1689372827
  12. 1689372830
  13. 1689372833
  14. 1689372836
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
25,915KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10181403
  • VIN: jtnkhmbx2k1038356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,915 KM

Vehicle Description

accident free,1 owner,25000km,limited model,leather,safety included,no added fees or charges,financing available,balance toyota warranty

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

2013 Kia Sportage LX...
 179,175 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Highland...
 143,225 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Tacoma S...
 117,125 KM
$30,900 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory