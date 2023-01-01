$31,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota C-HR
FWD *Ltd Avail* LIMITED,25000KM,1 OWNER
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,500
+ taxes & licensing
25,915KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10181403
- VIN: jtnkhmbx2k1038356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,915 KM
Vehicle Description
accident free,1 owner,25000km,limited model,leather,safety included,no added fees or charges,financing available,balance toyota warranty
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
