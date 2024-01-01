Menu
<p>accident free, only 25000km AWD,2 tone paint ,safety included, no added fees or charges, same price cash or finance, comes with all season and winter tires and summer and winter floor mats.</p>

2021 Toyota RAV4

25,692 KM

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
LE AWD ONLY 25000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

25,692KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2t3b1rfv4mc195133

  • Exterior Colour silver/black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,692 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

