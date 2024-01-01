$30,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD ONLY 25000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD ONLY 25000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
25,692KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2t3b1rfv4mc195133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour silver/black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,692 KM
Vehicle Description
accident free, only 25000km AWD,2 tone paint ,safety included, no added fees or charges, same price cash or finance, comes with all season and winter tires and summer and winter floor mats.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
2021 Toyota RAV4