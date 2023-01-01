$26,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2019 Toyota Yaris
2019 Toyota Yaris
SE,ONLY 17000KM,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
17,805KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10280181
- VIN: vnkktud36ka100782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,805 KM
Vehicle Description
accident free,SE model,oly 17000km,1 owner, balance toyota warranty,financing available,alloys heated seats, back-up camera, lane departure, collision avoidance, safety included,no added fees or charges excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4