2019 Toyota Yaris

17,805 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

SE,ONLY 17000KM,1 OWNER,ACCIDENT FREE

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

17,805KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280181
  • VIN: vnkktud36ka100782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,805 KM

Vehicle Description

accident free,SE model,oly 17000km,1 owner, balance toyota warranty,financing available,alloys heated seats, back-up camera, lane departure, collision avoidance, safety included,no added fees or charges excellent condition

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

