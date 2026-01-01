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<p>2020 NISSAN ROGUE, SPECIAL EDITION, WHITE ON BLACK INTERIOR, FWD, BLIND SPOT, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY RIMS, FULL SET OF WINTER TIRES. CERTIFIED.</p><p>****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) **** Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge! Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect ! Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less! All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included. Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment! ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years. Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200s</p>

2020 Nissan Rogue

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Nissan Rogue

SE-SPECIAL EDITION

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14176981

2020 Nissan Rogue

SE-SPECIAL EDITION

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
101,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT4LC768672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 NISSAN ROGUE, SPECIAL EDITION, WHITE ON BLACK INTERIOR, FWD, BLIND SPOT, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY RIMS, FULL SET OF WINTER TIRES. CERTIFIED.

****Price + HST + Licensing( No extra fees, no haggle price) **** Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge! Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect ! Financing is available for vehicles of 10 years old or less! All vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included. Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment! ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years. Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200s

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
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905-545-XXXX

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905-545-7200

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$16,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2020 Nissan Rogue