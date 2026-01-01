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2021 Buick Encore GX

41,713 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14325599

2021 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Location

Fair Price Motors Canada Inc

B2-1632 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K4

905-979-3525

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Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
41,713KM
VIN KL4MMCSL3MB143186

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,713 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Fair Price Motors Canada Inc

Fair Price Motors Canada Inc

B2-1632 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K4

Call Dealer

905-979-XXXX

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905-979-3525

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$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Fair Price Motors Canada Inc

905-979-3525

2021 Buick Encore GX