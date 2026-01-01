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2021 Toyota Corolla

233,160 KM

Details Features

$13,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Corolla

Watch This Vehicle
14116516

2021 Toyota Corolla

Location

JSP Motors

510 Beach Rd, Hamilton, ON L8H 7R4

905-921-7246

  1. 1779046452540
  2. 1779046453228
  3. 1779046453678
  4. 1779046454212
  5. 1779046454758
  6. 1779046455189
  7. 1779046455640
Contact Seller
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Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$13,890

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
233,160KM
Good Condition
VIN JTNK4MBE4M3126505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,160 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

ONE OWNER
No accidents
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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JSP Motors

JSP Motors

510 Beach Rd, Hamilton, ON L8H 7R4
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905-921-7246

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$13,890

+ taxes & licensing>

JSP Motors

905-921-7246

2021 Toyota Corolla