2022 Ford Bronco

14,067 KM

Details Description Features

$63,995

+ tax & licensing
$63,995

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2022 Ford Bronco

2022 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks 4X4 ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS

2022 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks 4X4 ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9367747
  • Stock #: A0H1886
  • VIN: 1FMDE5BH2NLA75402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,067 KM

Vehicle Description

PRIMARY PAINT
G1SHADOW BLACK (Black)
SEAT TYPE
LV DARK SPACE GREY/BLK ONYX, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
OPTION PACKAGE
101AEQUIPMENT GROUP 101A STANDARD PACKAGE
ENGINE
99HENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4
TRANSMISSION
44TTRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

