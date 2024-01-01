Menu
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

50,633 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,633KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B61MRB39418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # P2047A
  • Mileage 50,633 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

2021 Ford Bronco Sport