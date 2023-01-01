Menu
2016 Ford F-150

144,000 KM

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Leslie Motors Ltd.

1-800-997-2310

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

1-800-997-2310

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

144,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9555697
  • Stock #: 22T488B
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF5GFC77337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40/CONSOLE/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T488B
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 F150 is a local trade in that includes a remote vehicle start system, reverse camera system, boxlink cargo system, power sliding rear window, twin panel moonroof, trailer tow package, integrated trailer brake control, skid plates, LED side mirror spot lights, Fx4 off road package, ambient lighting, trailer tow package, voice activated navigation and many more great features. 22T488B (JM)

Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!

- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

Leslie Motors Ltd.

Leslie Motors Ltd.

73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0

