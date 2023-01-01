$54,000+ tax & licensing
1-800-997-2310
2020 Ford F-150
King Ranch
Location
Leslie Motors Ltd.
73 Elora Street, Harriston, ON N0G 1Z0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,000
- Listing ID: 9991031
- Stock #: 23T257A
- VIN: 1FTEW1E59LFA88496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Java with Kingsville Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 F150 is a local, one owner, accident free trade in that was sold and serviced here at Leslie Motors. It includes Fordpass connect, lane keeping system, B&O premium audio system, heated king leather captain chairs, twin panel moonroof, trailer tow package, power deploy running boards, remote release tailgate and many more great features. 23T257A (JM)
Family Owned and Operated Since 1966!
- CHECK OUT WWW.LESLIEMOTORS.COM FOR OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY!
- Fully inspected by our Ford-trained technicians
- Ford Diamond Award Winner for Customer Satisfaction!!
- Hassle free purchase experience dealing with one person only!
- Three locations to serve you better in Harriston, Wingham and Walkerton.
- Toll Free Number- 1-(833)-357-3460
- Please call ahead if you're traveling as our inventory moves between stores
Vehicle Features
