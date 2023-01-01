Menu
**FREE 1 year warranty with finance options** **SAFETY Certified** For sale: 2011 BMW 328i in excellent condition. Sleek black exterior with a luxurious beige interior. Powerful 3.0L inline-6 engine, smooth automatic transmission. Well-maintained, low mileage, and loaded with features such as leather seats, premium sound system, navigation, and sunroof. A perfect blend of performance and style. Asking price [insert your asking price]. Contact for more details and to schedule a test drive. dont miss out on this fantastic deal!

2011 BMW 3 Series

174,000 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

Location

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
VIN wbapk7g5xbnn69430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**FREE 1 year warranty with finance options** **SAFETY Certified** For sale: 2011 BMW 328i in excellent condition. Sleek black exterior with a luxurious beige interior. Powerful 3.0L inline-6 engine, smooth automatic transmission. Well-maintained, low mileage, and loaded with features such as leather seats, premium sound system, navigation, and sunroof. A perfect blend of performance and style. Asking price [insert your asking price]. Contact for more details and to schedule a test drive." "don't miss out on this fantastic deal!"

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Cars and Cars Autos

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

2011 BMW 3 Series