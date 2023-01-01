Menu
**FREE 1 year warranty with safety certificate**<br>Selling a 2012 Hyundai Accent GLS: Reliable compact car with fuel efficiency, well-maintained, low mileage, smooth handling, spacious interior, and modern features. Perfect for daily commutes or as a reliable first car. **REMOTE START** **COMES WITH TWO REMOTE AND TWO KEYS** **BOTH WINTER (rims) AND ALL SEASON(on alloys)TIRES**

2012 Hyundai Accent

0 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
GLS

GLS

Location

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN KMHCU5AE9CU008471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

**FREE 1 year warranty with safety certificate**
Selling a 2012 Hyundai Accent GLS: Reliable compact car with fuel efficiency, well-maintained, low mileage, smooth handling, spacious interior, and modern features. Perfect for daily commutes or as a reliable first car.
**REMOTE START**
**COMES WITH TWO REMOTE AND TWO KEYS**
**BOTH WINTER (rims) AND ALL SEASON(on alloys)TIRES**

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

