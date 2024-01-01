$10,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
2013 BMW 3 Series
328i xDrive
Location
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
647-504-0142
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
207,193KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBA3B3C52DF541891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,193 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Perfect combination of Fuel Efficiency, Affordable Luxury and Reliability.comes with one year engine and transmission warranty.Financing is also available
Fuel consumption as low as 7.13L per 100 hyw kms
Loaded with heated leather seats, power adjustable seats with memory, sunroof, backup camera, Push to Start, 18 inch alloy rims, fog lights, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, cruise control, AC with dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel controls and much more.
Beautiful color combination - blue exterior on black clean leather interior
Smoke free, odor free vehicle.
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 647-504-0142
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
Fuel consumption as low as 7.13L per 100 hyw kms
Loaded with heated leather seats, power adjustable seats with memory, sunroof, backup camera, Push to Start, 18 inch alloy rims, fog lights, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, cruise control, AC with dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, power locks, windows and mirrors, tilt steering, steering wheel controls and much more.
Beautiful color combination - blue exterior on black clean leather interior
Smoke free, odor free vehicle.
Perfect combination of versatility, safety and reliability.
Please call 647-504-0142
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cars and Cars Autos
2013 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive 207,193 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Civic DX-G 259,300 KM SOLD
2014 Porsche Cayenne S 154,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Email Cars and Cars Autos
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cars and Cars Autos
9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0
Call Dealer
647-504-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Cars and Cars Autos
647-504-0142
2013 BMW 3 Series