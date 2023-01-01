Menu
The 2014 Kia Rio LX Eco offers a perfect blend of efficiency and style. With its fuel-efficient engine, sleek design, and modern features, this car ensures a smooth and economical ride. Ideal for those seeking practicality without compromising on comfort. **LOW KMS** **CLEAN CARFAX**

2014 Kia Rio

0 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Rio

LX+ ECO

2014 Kia Rio

LX+ ECO

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

  11. 1704071787
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN KNADM5A39E6921257

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

**FREE 1 year warranty with safety certificate**
The 2014 Kia Rio LX Eco offers a perfect blend of efficiency and style. With its fuel-efficient engine, sleek design, and modern features, this car ensures a smooth and economical ride. Ideal for those seeking practicality without compromising on comfort.
**LOW KMS**
**CLEAN CARFAX**

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Cars and Cars Autos

Cars and Cars Autos

9074 Wellington rd 124, Hillsburgh, ON N0B 1Z0

647-504-0142

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Cars and Cars Autos

647-504-0142

2014 Kia Rio