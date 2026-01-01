$28,888+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
Location
King Auto Sales & Finance
19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9
416-227-2222
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$28,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
93,900KM
VIN 1FTBR1C86LKB47969
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 93,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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King Auto Sales & Finance
19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9
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$28,888
+ taxes & licensing>
King Auto Sales & Finance
416-227-2222
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van