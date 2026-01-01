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2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

93,900 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Watch This Vehicle
14341079

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

Location

King Auto Sales & Finance

19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9

416-227-2222

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
93,900KM
VIN 1FTBR1C86LKB47969

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 93,900 KM

Vehicle Description



Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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King Auto Sales & Finance

King Auto Sales & Finance

19990 Hwy 11 #1, Holland Landing, ON L9N 0T9
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416-227-XXXX

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416-227-2222

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$28,888

+ taxes & licensing>

King Auto Sales & Finance

416-227-2222

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van