UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE. ABS LIGHT ON.

2008 Kia Sedona

0 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2008 Kia Sedona

EX

13317543

2008 Kia Sedona

EX

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN KNDMB233586274400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. ANTI LOCK BRAKES INOPERATIVE. ABS LIGHT ON.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof, Leather Seats

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5
North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2008 Kia Sedona