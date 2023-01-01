Menu
2010 Ford Escape

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2010 Ford Escape

2010 Ford Escape

HYBRID

2010 Ford Escape

HYBRID

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9488965
  • Stock #: 252091
  • VIN: 1FMCU5K33AKA84385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 252091
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

