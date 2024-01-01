Menu
Titanium 4WD

2019 Ford Escape

9,755 KM

Details Description Features

$26,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

2019 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

9,755KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9J90KUB16602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Baltic Sea Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E2891A
  • Mileage 9,755 KM

Vehicle Description

Titanium 4WD

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Kennedy Ford

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4
905-845-1646

$26,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2019 Ford Escape