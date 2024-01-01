Menu
TRANSMISSION PROBLEM-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. COMES WITH NAVIGATION. JURISICTIONS REGISTERED: ON & QC.

2013 Nissan Sentra

0 KM

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP7DL741177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TRANSMISSION PROBLEM-NEEDS SUBSTANTIAL REPAIRS. COMES WITH NAVIGATION. JURISICTIONS REGISTERED: ON & QC.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Moonroof

